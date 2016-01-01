Dr. George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew George, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew George, MD
Dr. Matthew George, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with AnMed Health Medical Center.
Dr. George's Office Locations
AnMed Vascular Surgery100 Healthy Way Ste 1240, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-2848Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew George, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED|University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. George on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
