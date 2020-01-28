Dr. Matthew Hrnicek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hrnicek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hrnicek, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matthew Hrnicek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus and CHI Health St. Elizabeth.
Lincoln Endoscopy Center4545 R St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68503 Directions (402) 465-4545
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Treated my UC since day 1. I've since left Lincoln, but will drive back to continue using Dr. Hrnicek. Easy to talk to and will consider your needs and work around them. Will often ask for my input and thoughts rather than just say the solution is "X & Y" and leave. Working with Dr Hrnicek and his nurse does feel like a team effort, rather than just showing up, receiving an explanation of treatment, then leaving wondering what's next.
About Dr. Matthew Hrnicek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063406015
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Nebraska Medical Center|University Of Ne Med Center
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
