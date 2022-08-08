Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD is a Dermatologist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia - M.D. and is affiliated with Cartersville Medical Center.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
1
Marietta Office
835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 422-5557
Monday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 7:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 7:00am - 5:00pm
2
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Newnan
1625 Highway 34 E # A, Newnan, GA 30265
(770) 502-0202
3
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. & Aesthetic Center - Austell
1790 Mulkey Rd Ste 1, Austell, GA 30106
(770) 941-1013
4
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C & Aesthetic Center - Cartersville
970 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE Ste 220, Cartersville, GA 30120
(770) 606-8026
5
Wellstar Cartersville Surgical
10 Cloverleaf Dr, Cartersville, GA 30120
(770) 606-8026
6
Joy B Chastain MD
1500 Oglethorpe Ave Ste 3000, Athens, GA 30606
(770) 502-0202
Hospital Affiliations
Cartersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
AARP
Aetna
Ambetter
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Coventry Health Care
Evolutions Healthcare Systems
First Health
Galaxy Health Network
Humana
Medicare
MultiPlan
NovaNet
PHCS
Tricare
UniCare
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i had a very large growth on my leg that he removed for me. He explained what the procedure was and what he was going to do. They even allowed my husband in the room with me when Dr Hughs noticed a spot on my husband's forehead and he checked to make sure that it wasn't cancer, before he continued with my procedure. Very gentle touch, and he assured me that he wasn't too concerned about the small growth on my leg. The report from the lab negative and was back within a couple of days. there is minimal scarring, and it has healed nicely.
About Dr. Matthew Hughes, MD
Dermatology
12 years of experience
English
- 1215220454
Education & Certifications
University of Louisville Hospital
U A M S Medical Center
Medical College of Georgia - M.D.
University Of Georgia In Athens
Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.