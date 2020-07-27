Overview

Dr. Matthew Kanzler, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Kanzler works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hidradenitis, Cold Sore and Tinea Versicolor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.