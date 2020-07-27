Dr. Matthew Kanzler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanzler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kanzler, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kanzler, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Kanzler works at
Locations
-
1
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
-
2
Fremont Dermatology39210 State St Ste 218, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 790-0477
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kanzler?
Great bedside manner. Exudes expertise. Made me very comfortable with the proposed treatment plan.
About Dr. Matthew Kanzler, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629032271
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kanzler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanzler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kanzler works at
Dr. Kanzler has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Cold Sore and Tinea Versicolor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanzler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanzler speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanzler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanzler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanzler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanzler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.