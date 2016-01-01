Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO
Overview
Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL.
Dr. Kaplan works at
Locations
Digestive Diseases Consultants1615 N Convent St Ste 1, Bourbonnais, IL 60914 Directions (815) 937-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Riverside Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Kaplan, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1285863308
Dr. Kaplan works at
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Constipation, Gastritis and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
