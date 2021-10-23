Overview of Dr. Matthew Kim, MD

Dr. Matthew Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Terry Eye Institute in Fullerton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.