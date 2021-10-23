Dr. Matthew Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Kim, MD
Dr. Matthew Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Terry Eye Institute270 Laguna Rd Ste 100, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 525-2375Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Easy Choice Health Plan
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- SCAN Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kim has a wonderful reputation. His office is filled with local doctors and nurses as his patients. That says something. Also, he has a wonderful office staff.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Loyola University Medical Center - Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital
- University of Illinois Chicago Medical Center
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University Of California, Irvine
