Dr. Matthew Labarbera, MD
Dr. Matthew Labarbera, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverhead, NY.
NYU Langone East End Cardiology - Riverhead1279 E MAIN ST, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Klickitat Valley Hospital
- Mid-columbia Medical Center
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Doctor La Barbera made me feel at ease, as well as the staff, and explained everything in understandable language. Appointment time was smooth. His follow up after my tests was very much appreciated and quick, as well as being able to download and print results for my records.
Dr. Labarbera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Labarbera has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Labarbera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Labarbera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labarbera.
