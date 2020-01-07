Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lambiase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO
Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO is a Dermatologist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Precision Dermatology, PA712 Hill Country Dr Ste 100, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 890-5181Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
The best thing I can share about Dr Lambiase is he listens to your complaint and makes a real commitment to finding the best way to satisfy your need. I can’t imagine anything more important than that
About Dr. Matthew Lambiase, DO
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Brooke Army Med Ctr Ft Sam Houston
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med
- Univ Of Connecticut
