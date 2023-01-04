See All Dermatologists in Longmont, CO
Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (22)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Longmont, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Mahlberg works at Colorado Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Longmont, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Colorado/Longmont
    1350 Tulip St, Longmont, CO 80501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 761-0906
  2. 2
    Colorado Center for Dermatology & Skin Surgery
    7180 E Orchard Rd Ste 210, Centennial, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 761-0906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • McKee Medical Center
  • Medical Center Of The Rockies
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 04, 2023
    I just had my first meeting with Dr. Mahlberg: a consultation about squamous cell cancer and possible surgery. I found him to be kind, respectful, very knowledgable, and good-humored. He totally put me at ease about the surgery. I feel very grateful to have found him!
    Rivvy N. — Jan 04, 2023
    About Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285839928
    Education & Certifications

    • Med University Of South Carolina
    • New York University Langone Med Center
    • Presbyterian/st Luke'S Med Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • University of Colorado
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Mahlberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahlberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahlberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahlberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahlberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahlberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahlberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahlberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahlberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahlberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

