Dr. Matthew Martinez, MD
Dr. Matthew Martinez, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine.
NYU Langone Medical Associates- Chelsea160 W 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Martinez and his team are wonderful, my son got the best care possible. The office staff are very helpful, and Dr. Martinez went above and beyond to make my son feel comfortable, and is clearly very knowledgeable, he explained in great detail, really took the time for us, to share his views on what is going on with my son, and ran all kinds of tests and scenarios to cross out possible issues. The nurse who took multiple heart photos was so extremely kind and great with my son, helped him turn on his side gently, and kept talking to him in a caring and fun way, she really connected with him and made him feel comfortable. Dr. Martinez was amazing and we feel like we are in very capable hands with him. I trust his judgement, because of the elaborate stories and knowledge he shared with us, he explains so well what is going on (eventhough it is complicated), really connecting with my son's personal story. I can't say enough good things about this doctor! I can highly recommend him!
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1972646347
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology
