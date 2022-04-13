Dr. Matthew Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Mays, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthew Mays, MD
Dr. Matthew Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.
Dr. Mays' Office Locations
UT Physicians Orthopedics - Sugar Land15035 Southwest Fwy # 1, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 486-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fractured my clavicle after cycling accident. Dr Mays and staff took great care of me pre and post op. Had ORIF of left clavicle. I recovered fast and now have full range of motion in my shoulder. He spend time explaining the procedure and answered all my questions. Thank you Dr Mays and staff for providing excellent care.
About Dr. Matthew Mays, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912113515
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mays accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mays works at
Dr. Mays has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mays on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.