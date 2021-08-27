Dr. McAdams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew McAdams, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew McAdams, MD
Dr. Matthew McAdams, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boston, MA.
Dr. McAdams works at
Dr. McAdams' Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital - Hale Building for Transformative Medicine60 Fenwood Rd, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 525-6550Friday7:00am - 6:00pm
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Took very good care of my brother who has MS. Accessible, easy to talk to.
About Dr. Matthew McAdams, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAdams accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAdams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McAdams works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McAdams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAdams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAdams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAdams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.