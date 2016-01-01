Overview of Dr. Matthew Miller, MD

Dr. Matthew Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tupelo, MS.



Dr. Miller works at Specialty Orthopedic Group in Tupelo, MS with other offices in Hamilton, AL and Starkville, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.