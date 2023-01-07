See All General Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Fairfax, VA
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD

Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Moynihan works at Inova Medical Group - Urology in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moynihan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group - Urology
    8081 Innovation Park Dr # 500, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-7040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 07, 2023
I have a very good experience for prostatic biopsy . He is friendly and excellent in his job.
Darush — Jan 07, 2023

Photo: Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD
About Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 8 years of experience
Years of Experience

Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1063893717
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Moynihan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moynihan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Moynihan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Moynihan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Moynihan works at Inova Medical Group - Urology in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Moynihan’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Moynihan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moynihan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moynihan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moynihan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

