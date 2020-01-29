See All Otolaryngologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Matthew Nagorsky, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Matthew Nagorsky, MD

Dr. Matthew Nagorsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital.

Dr. Nagorsky works at University Otolaryngology Associates, PC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nagorsky's Office Locations

    University Otolaryngology Associates, PC
    8350 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Laryngitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling

Laryngitis
Chronic Laryngitis
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Chronic Sinusitis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Sinusitis
Vertigo
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deafness
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anosmia
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Cough
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Facial Fracture
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Laryngeal Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Oral Cancer
Perforated Eardrum
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
Abscess
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Craniopharyngioma
Down Syndrome
Ear Disorders
Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Jaw Fracture
Labyrinthitis
Larynx Conditions
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Maxillary and Malar Fractures
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Orbital Fracture
Otosclerosis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Cancer
Peritonsillar Abscess
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sjögren's Syndrome
Sleep Disorders
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue-Tie
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 29, 2020
    Jan 29, 2020
You will wait. He is worth it. Exceptional doctor who has helped me with multiple ent issues over the years. He takes his time with you...which is part of the reason for the waiting. Bring a book.
    — Jan 29, 2020
    About Dr. Matthew Nagorsky, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • Male
    • 1780655738
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • Washington University School Of Medicine
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Bucks Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Matthew Nagorsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagorsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nagorsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nagorsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nagorsky works at University Otolaryngology Associates, PC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Nagorsky’s profile.

    Dr. Nagorsky has seen patients for Laryngitis, Chronic Laryngitis and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagorsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagorsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagorsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagorsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagorsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

