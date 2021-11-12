Overview of Dr. Matthew O'Shaughnessy, MD

Dr. Matthew O'Shaughnessy, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.



Dr. O'Shaughnessy works at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in West Harrison, NY with other offices in New York, NY, Edina, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.