Dr. Matthew Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
New Mexico Orthopaedics Assocs2100 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste 410, Albuquerque, NM 87110 Directions (505) 724-4300Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
So knowledgeable, friendly, and energetic. The office is a machine—efficient yet personable. Dr Patton simply gets the job done! (And he’s a snappy dresser!)
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1235117763
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Hospital
- University Of Nm School Of Med
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patton speaks Persian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.