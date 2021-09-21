Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Powers, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Powers, MD
Dr. Matthew Powers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO.
Dr. Powers works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Som1675 Aurora Ct # MSF731, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-0000
-
2
North Bay Vitreoretinal3536 Mendocino Ave Ste 360, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 Directions (707) 575-5353
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powers?
North Bay Vitreoretinal Consultants and Dr. Powers were awesome. My ophthalmologist telephoned him and they got me in late Friday for laser treatment to repair retina tear. Dr. Powers was excellent--comforting and great bedside manner. Cannot thank Dr. Powers enough for his great skill, compassion, and Appt late Friday after hours.
About Dr. Matthew Powers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1295152379
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.