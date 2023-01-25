See All Plastic Surgeons in Frisco, TX
Super Profile

Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (54)
Map Pin Small Frisco, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD

Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.

Dr. Richardson works at Texas Facial Aesthetics in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richardson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Facial Aesthetics
    6371 Preston Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Frisco
  • Medical City Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Age Spots
Aging Face
Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Aesthetic Hand Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion and Dermaplaning Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Eyebrow Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Face Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Birth Defect Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Head Soft Tissue Trauma Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hirsutism Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Head Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Septal Perforation Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Athletic Injury Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Facial Injuries Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (53)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 25, 2023
    I know I'm biased, my wife is the most beautiful woman in the world. I'm a science and surgery advocate type of person, so I was absolutely on board with my wife regarding her surgery choices. I do remember thinking, how much will surgery really help since she's already beautiful? I'm here to tell you, a year later I really appreciate the results and Dr. Richardson is a fantastic surgeon. We are both in our mid 40s and it's amazing to see my wife's face when we're around others in our same age bracket. And the lip lift...someone in the office said it's the "secret weapon". I've been in sales for over 30 years at this point and I was slightly skeptical, and thought this lip lift is probably just a nice little money maker add on(and I hope that is). I was wrong. It's a game changer, period. The lip lift absolutely made everything come together and I love how her lips are now in this movie star voluptuous position... always! Thank you for your amazing attention to detail, Dr Richardson!
    Dylan W. — Jan 25, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD
    About Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1457662702
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Rec Surgery
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
