Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD
Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Richardson's Office Locations
Texas Facial Aesthetics6371 Preston Rd Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (817) 702-1100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I know I'm biased, my wife is the most beautiful woman in the world. I'm a science and surgery advocate type of person, so I was absolutely on board with my wife regarding her surgery choices. I do remember thinking, how much will surgery really help since she's already beautiful? I'm here to tell you, a year later I really appreciate the results and Dr. Richardson is a fantastic surgeon. We are both in our mid 40s and it's amazing to see my wife's face when we're around others in our same age bracket. And the lip lift...someone in the office said it's the "secret weapon". I've been in sales for over 30 years at this point and I was slightly skeptical, and thought this lip lift is probably just a nice little money maker add on(and I hope that is). I was wrong. It's a game changer, period. The lip lift absolutely made everything come together and I love how her lips are now in this movie star voluptuous position... always! Thank you for your amazing attention to detail, Dr Richardson!
About Dr. Matthew Richardson, MD
- English
- 1457662702
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Rec Surgery
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
