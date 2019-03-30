Dr. Matthew Rutter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rutter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Rutter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 445-3014Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Graves-Gilbert Clinic1325 Andrea St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 288-6066
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He is one of the most caring and down to earth people you will every meet. His knowledge of his profession far surpasses the norm. His surgical skills are impeccable. It is a shame there aren't more Dr's like him !
- Urology
- English
- University of Oklahoma
- UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
- Urology
Dr. Rutter has seen patients for Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rutter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
