Overview of Dr. Matthew Rutter, MD

Dr. Matthew Rutter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Rutter works at Graves-Gilbert Clinic in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.