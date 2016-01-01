Overview

Dr. Matthew Sauder, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.



Dr. Sauder works at Lancaster General Health Pediatric Specialists in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Elizabethtown, PA and Ephrata, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.