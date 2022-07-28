Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD
Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt's Office Locations
Spiritus Dei Eye Surgery Cente7600 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sicks is an Optometrist at Dr Schmidt’s practice. I recently had a contact lens exam with her and she is such a delight. She was thorough and caring and took the time to make sure that I was satisfied with my care. I look forward to seeing her next year!
About Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Ophthalmology
