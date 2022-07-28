Overview of Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD

Dr. Matthew Schmidt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Spiritus Dei Eye Surgery Cente in Palos Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Visual Field Defects and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.