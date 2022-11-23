Overview of Dr. Matthew Scriven, MD

Dr. Matthew Scriven, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Scriven works at Virginia Surgery Associates in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Leesburg, VA, Alexandria, VA and Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.