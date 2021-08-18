Dr. Sellers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matthew Sellers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Sellers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
1
St Francis Physician Services Inc Dba Upstate2 Innovation Dr Ste 400, Greenville, SC 29607 Directions (864) 235-7665
2
Upstate Cardiology PA702 N A ST, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-9855
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He explained my situation, then explained how he would correct it and reassured me during the entire process. His post op visits were as compassionate as the preop.
About Dr. Matthew Sellers, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellers has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.