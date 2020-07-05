Overview of Dr. Matthew Selmon, MD

Dr. Matthew Selmon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Southwestern Medical School|Univ. Of Texas Southwestern|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Round Rock Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.



Dr. Selmon works at Austin Heart in Austin, TX with other offices in La Grange, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.