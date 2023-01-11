Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Swann, MD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Swann, MD
Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Swann works at
Dr. Swann's Office Locations
-
1
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Quarry Area400 Concord Plaza Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78216 Directions (210) 804-5400
-
2
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Medical Center2829 Babcock Rd Ste 700, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 281-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400
-
4
TSAOG Orthopaedics - New Braunfels601 Creekside Xing # 106, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
TSAOG Orthopaedics - Ridgewood19138 Us Highway 281 N, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday11:30am - 7:30pmTuesday11:30am - 7:30pmWednesday11:30am - 7:30pmThursday11:30am - 7:30pmFriday11:30am - 7:30pm
-
6
TSAOG Orthopaedics Quarry Area3327 Research Plz Ste 404, San Antonio, TX 78235 Directions (210) 804-5400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swann?
Dr.Swann performed an ALIF spinal fusion on my lower back L-5 to S-1 with hardware and posterior instrumented fusion. He was the best decision I ever made. Working with him and his PA Meaghen as well as their team was absolutely life changing!! I left the hospital less than 24 Hrs. after major surgery with a nurse and wound care sent to my home there after. It took me 7 weeks to recover in total and was back to work after exactly 8 weeks. He absolutely saved my life back pain is nothing short of misery/purgatory before his services I was completely unable to walk or work after multiple spinal injections , I was taking multiple prescriptions which none helped and on top of it I'm only 38! His office staff was completely practical when it came to medical insurance and payment plans as well as anything you may or may not have needed for your recovery time and I've never met a group of people that put so much concern into their patients and their welfare. I would absolutely recommend him.
About Dr. Matthew Swann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1275893760
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School|Orthopaedic Spine Surgery Fellowship, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA
- University Of Texas Southwestern At Dallas
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swann works at
Dr. Swann has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Swann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.