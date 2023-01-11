Overview of Dr. Matthew Swann, MD

Dr. Matthew Swann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with North Central Baptist Hospital and Resolute Health Hospital.



Dr. Swann works at TSAOG Orthopaedics in San Antonio, TX with other offices in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.