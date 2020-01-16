Dr. Matthew Troshinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troshinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Troshinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Troshinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.
Dr. Troshinsky works at
Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology511 Idlewild Ave, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 822-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Troshinsky is by far one of the best physicians I've ever met. I've been a patient of his for many years and he always puts my mind at ease. He is very compassionate and understanding of your condition, explains it in a way you can understand and what has to be done in order to provide you with the best treatment options. I would highly recommend him !!
About Dr. Matthew Troshinsky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205886116
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Troshinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troshinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troshinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Troshinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troshinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troshinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troshinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.