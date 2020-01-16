Overview

Dr. Matthew Troshinsky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown.



Dr. Troshinsky works at UM Shore Medical Group-Gastroenterology in Easton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.