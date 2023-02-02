Dr. Matthew Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Williams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center, Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists108 Rue Louis Xiv Ste B, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Verity Healthnet
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Mathew Williams is one of the best surgeons I know! I went to Dr Williams for a shoulder injury. He explains the problem & solutions. He’s direct & to the point. He has a great staff, very polite, well organized, they answer my concerns, & returns phone calls. Dr Williams is well know & I asked a lot of his previous patients & everyone says they had a successful surgery & he’s a great Dr. Dr Williams did surgery on my other shoulder a few years back & it’s doing fine. I trust him & his opinion! Post surgery, they follow up closely, show me exercises I can do, & tells me what my limits are. The only drawback is that he don’t give a pain block & no strong pain meds to manage the pain. I highly recommend him to anyone! I’m blessed to have him!
About Dr. Matthew Williams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1942219894
Education & Certifications
- Shoulder Surgery-Clinique St. Anne Lumiere, Lyon France
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Millsaps College
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Williams speaks French.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
