Overview of Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD

Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Gwynn works at North Atlanta Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Goleta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.