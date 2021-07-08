Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gwynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD
Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Gwynn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gwynn's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 300, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-3720
-
2
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
-
3
Family Practice Center993 Johnson Ferry Rd Bldg F, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-3720
-
4
Intouch Health7402 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117 Directions (805) 562-8686
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gwynn?
Dr Gwynn was able to preliminarily diagnose my extremely rare disease (Myasthenia Gravis) within 10 minutes. He clearly and completely explained the disease and treatment protocols. He is kind, compassionate and very knowledgeable. The office is professional and pleasant and his staff is very helpful and considerate.
About Dr. Matthews Gwynn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225112667
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gwynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gwynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gwynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gwynn works at
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gwynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gwynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gwynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gwynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.