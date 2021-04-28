Overview of Dr. Matthias Simon, MD

Dr. Matthias Simon, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Schertz, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from MEDICAL FACULTY OF THE GEORG AUGUST UNIVERSITY GOTTINGEN and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Resolute Health Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Simon works at Fresenius Kidney Care Schertz in Schertz, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX, New Braunfels, TX and Live Oak, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.