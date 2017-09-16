Dr. Matvey Brokhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brokhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matvey Brokhin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Matvey Brokhin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
M Goldis Medical PC103 Quentin Rd Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (347) 462-9292
I had a very positive experience. The doctor was thorough in reviewing my case and took the time to really explain everything in a way that I could make an educated decision myself. The staff were courteous and friendly. The office was nice and clean. Highly, highly recommended!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770615064
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Brokhin has seen patients for Subacute Thyroiditis, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brokhin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
