Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD

Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Union City, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.

Dr. Pedroso works at Maura Pedroso in Union City, NJ with other offices in Hoboken, NJ and New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pedroso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maura Pedroso
    400 38th St Ste 301, Union City, NJ 07087
  2. 2
    Community Mental Health Center
    506 3rd St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 (201) 792-8200
  3. 3
    19 W 34th St, New York, NY 10001 (646) 789-2122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hoboken University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only)
Depressive Disorders
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Insomnia
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Elderplan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1033154141
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central del Caribe School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maura Pedroso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pedroso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pedroso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pedroso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pedroso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pedroso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pedroso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pedroso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

