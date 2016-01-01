Overview of Dr. Samuel Sostre, MD

Dr. Samuel Sostre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Sostre works at NBIMC Psychiatry Inpatient in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.