Dr. Maureen Olivier, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Maureen Olivier, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.
Imperial Health Llp4150 Nelson Rd Ste E1, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 474-1386
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Myself and my husband came in contact with with MRSA at end of February 21 . He ended up in the ER and then ICU after going to Urgent Care who miss diagnosed him and was in the hospital for over a month . Between the two us we've had 6 surgeries. As, I understand it we'll have the breakouts from time to time because we ended up with colonized MRSA. The NP Kelly has been very kind to walk us thru all of this along with her nurse . Before going to them , we felt like it was a death sentence . We now know how to treat it and what to expect when we get these unfortunate breakouts. Kelly also relayed to us that it is possible to eventually get uncolonized with the proper treatment as the MRSA weakens with each breakout . Can't say enough great thing about this doctors office , they have gave us peace of mind ! Hope this helps anyone dealing with MRSA or any other skin problems. The office staff is also very sweet and understanding !
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Dr. Olivier has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olivier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olivier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olivier has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olivier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Olivier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olivier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olivier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olivier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.