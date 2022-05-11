Overview

Dr. Maureen Olivier, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.



Dr. Olivier works at Olivier Dermatology in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, Rosacea and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.