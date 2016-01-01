See All Psychiatrists in Van Nuys, CA
Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD

Psychiatry
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Van Nuys, CA
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD

Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zeitlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6931 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 102, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 376-0134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

About Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 56 years of experience
  • English
  • 1730203662
Education & Certifications

  • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
  • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
  • Saint Louis University Hospital
  • St Louis U, School of Medicine
  • Psychiatry
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeitlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zeitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zeitlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

