Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeitlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD
Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zeitlin's Office Locations
- 1 6931 Van Nuys Blvd Ste 102, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 376-0134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeitlin?
About Dr. Maurice Zeitlin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1730203662
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeitlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeitlin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeitlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeitlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeitlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.