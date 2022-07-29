See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Miami Beach, FL
Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (45)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from School Of Medicine. 1970-1976. and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Breech Position and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    4302 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 673-9270
  2. 2
    BitrÃ¡n & Rivera, MD, LLC
    4308 Alton Rd Ste 790, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 673-9270
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Simply Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Dr Rivera is always professional and caring. Amazing doctor. God bless you!
    — Jul 29, 2022
    About Dr. Mauricio Bitran, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700990108
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Catholic U Chile
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tulane U Tulane U Hosps Clins
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • School Of Medicine. 1970-1976.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHILE / UNDERGRADUATE SCHOOL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School

