Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD
Dr. Mauricio Herrera, MD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They completed their residency with University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
Dr. Herrera works at
Brandermill6031 HARBOUR PARK DR, Midlothian, VA 23112 Directions (804) 608-3200
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery4805 Lake Brook Dr Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 270-4870Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Herreras for over a year. He has been consistently on top of my progress with updates and scheduled follow ups. I’ve been under his anesthesia without any issues, twice. Both times I had very minimal bruising and never needed pain medicine. Dr. Herrera and his staff are personable and professional, which are unprecedented during these times. I absolutely recommend him and his practice.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1275797086
- University Hospital Puerto Rico Medical Center
