Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD

Hematology
2.5 (25)
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD

Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.

Dr. Kreditor works at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Kreditor's Office Locations

    NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn
    902 Quentin Rd Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 736-9740
    Maxim Kreditor MD
    380 2nd Ave Ste 1003, New York, NY 10010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 448-9555
    Maxim Kreditor MD PC
    3048 Brighton 1ST St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 373-2058
    NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton
    2857 W 8th St Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 455-3060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Leukemia
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thrombotic Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • New York State of Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Mar 14, 2019
    Excellent doctor - explainations clear and understandable. Good bedside manner.
    — Mar 14, 2019
    About Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD

    • Hematology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1275573644
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University Med Center
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
    • New York University
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kreditor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kreditor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kreditor has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreditor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreditor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreditor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreditor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreditor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

