Overview of Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD

Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Kreditor works at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.