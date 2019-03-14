Dr. Kreditor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD
Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Kreditor works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kreditor's Office Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates - Brooklyn902 Quentin Rd Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (917) 736-9740
-
2
Maxim Kreditor MD380 2nd Ave Ste 1003, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 448-9555
-
3
Maxim Kreditor MD PC3048 Brighton 1ST St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 373-2058
-
4
NYU Langone Medical Associates - West Brighton2857 W 8th St Ste 200, Brooklyn, NY 11224 Directions (929) 455-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- New York State of Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kreditor?
Excellent doctor - explainations clear and understandable. Good bedside manner.
About Dr. Maxim Kreditor, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1275573644
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University
- New York University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kreditor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreditor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreditor works at
Dr. Kreditor has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreditor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kreditor speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreditor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreditor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreditor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreditor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.