Dr. May Chow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. May Chow, MD is a Dermatologist in Olympia Fields, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields.
Dr. Chow works at
Locations
Specialty Physician of IL3700 W 203rd St Ste 204, Olympia Fields, IL 60461 Directions (708) 679-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. May Chow for over 30 years. My last encounter with her was due to an extreme skin condition which was affecting my quality of life. She immediately put me on a successful path to relief, for which I'm eternally grateful. Her extensive knowledge and compassionate bedside manner are consistently outstanding. Thank you, Dr. Chow!
About Dr. May Chow, MD
- Dermatology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish
- 1518918879
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- University of Chicago
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chow works at
Dr. Chow has seen patients for Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chow speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chow.
