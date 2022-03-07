Dr. May Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. May Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. May Chu, MD
Dr. May Chu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - West Side12 West 72nd Street, New York, NY 10023 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chu is super on top of everything, never misses a beat. And, is great with both of our kids.
About Dr. May Chu, MD
- English
- 1275706780
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.