Overview of Dr. Maya Shah, MD

Dr. Maya Shah, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.