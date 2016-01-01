Dr. Mayer Rashtian III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashtian III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayer Rashtian III, MD
Overview
Dr. Mayer Rashtian III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Rashtian III works at
Locations
-
1
Foothill Cardiology California Heart Medical Group Inc625 S Fair Oaks Ave Ste 215, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 793-4139
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rashtian III?
About Dr. Mayer Rashtian III, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1104876002
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashtian III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashtian III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashtian III works at
Dr. Rashtian III has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashtian III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rashtian III speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashtian III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashtian III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashtian III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashtian III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.