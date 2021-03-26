Dr. Mays Al-Shaer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Al-Shaer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mays Al-Shaer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mays Al-Shaer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They graduated from University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Al-Shaer works at
Locations
Poughkeepsie Dermatology243 North Rd Ste 202, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 451-7272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Al-Shaer?
I look forward to seeing Dr Al-Shaer again and so grateful she healed my son of a skin condition due to Epstein Barr caused by stress. After years of seeing other drs no one but Dr. Al-Shaer was able to correctly diagnose and treat him!!! I trust my own cosmetic consult and procedure will be as successful!!! PS Although my insurance is not accepted Dr Al-Shaer is worth every dime!!!
About Dr. Mays Al-Shaer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1225235294
Education & Certifications
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of Jordan / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Al-Shaer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Al-Shaer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Al-Shaer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Al-Shaer works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Al-Shaer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Al-Shaer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Al-Shaer, there are benefits to both methods.