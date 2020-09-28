Overview

Dr. Mayur Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from UC Davis Med Sch and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Adventist Health Simi Valley, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Encino Hospital Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Trivedi works at Gastroenterology & Hepatology Specialists Inc. in Simi Valley, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.