Dr. Mayurkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mayurkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mayurkumar Patel, MD
Dr. Mayurkumar Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
-
1
Indu Sharma MD PA1915 6Th Ave, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-5700
- 2 300 W SYLVANIA AVE, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 988-3684
- 3 1640 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 206-8200
-
4
Seabrook Home Health Agency3000 Essex Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 643-2070
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
First class. Explains things simply. Not rushed. Good attitude.
About Dr. Mayurkumar Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1629207030
Education & Certifications
- SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Acidosis, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.