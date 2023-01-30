Dr. Maziar Mahjoobi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahjoobi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Maziar Mahjoobi, DO
Overview of Dr. Maziar Mahjoobi, DO
Dr. Maziar Mahjoobi, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview.
Dr. Mahjoobi works at
Dr. Mahjoobi's Office Locations
-
1
Texoma Cardiovascular Care Associates5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 100, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6325
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center- Longview
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahjoobi?
Quickly identified my issue (when others didn’t) and successfully treated it.
About Dr. Maziar Mahjoobi, DO
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1821123969
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahjoobi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahjoobi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahjoobi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahjoobi works at
Dr. Mahjoobi has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahjoobi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahjoobi speaks Persian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahjoobi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahjoobi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahjoobi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahjoobi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.