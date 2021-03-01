Overview

Dr. Median Ali, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Miamisburg, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Tishreen Univ and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Pulmonary Medicine Of Dayton, Inc. in Miamisburg, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.