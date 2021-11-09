Dr. Meena Murthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Meena Murthy, MD
Overview
Dr. Meena Murthy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Murthy works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Peter's University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-6667
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Murthy?
I think Dr. Meena Murthy is the best doctor I have ever had. She treats the whole person and tries to educate her patients so they can participate and improve their own health.
About Dr. Meena Murthy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1144270281
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murthy works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Murthy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.