Overview of Dr. Meena Said, MD

Dr. Meena Said, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Said works at Lisa C. Moore MD Inc. in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.