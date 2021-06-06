See All Hematologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. Meera Rana, MD

Hematology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Meera Rana, MD

Dr. Meera Rana, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER / SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY EYE INSTITUTE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Rana works at St. Luke's Center for Cancer Care in Chesterfield, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rana's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Center for Cancer Care
    232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 205-6737
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Meera Rana, MD

Specialties
  • Hematology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1598006520
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER / SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY EYE INSTITUTE
Board Certifications
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Meera Rana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rana works at St. Luke's Center for Cancer Care in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. Rana’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rana.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

